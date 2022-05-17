Tarena Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08, revenue of $98.4M; issues Q2 guidance
May 17, 2022 6:08 AM ETTarena International, Inc. (TEDU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tarena press release (NASDAQ:TEDU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08.
- Revenue of $98.4M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business in the first quarter of 2022 reached 173,100, increased by 27.7%, compared to the student enrollments of 135,500 in the same period of 2021.
- Total number of learning centers in childhood & adolescent quality education decreased to 232 as of March 31, 2022, from 236 as of March 31, 2021.
- Total number of learning centers in adult professional education increased to 99 as of March 31, 2022, from 96 as of March 31, 2021.
- Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 are expected to be in the range of RMB600 million and RMB630 million, which represent an increase of 3.1% to 8.2% as compared to the net revenues in the second quarter of 2021.