Inca One reports highest ever gold sales in April

May 17, 2022 6:14 AM ETInca One Gold Corp. (INCAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Inca One Gold (OTCQB:INCAF) reported its highest ever monthly sales in April of ~$7.2M (+177% Y/Y, +64% M/M).
  • Accounting for the increased sales was the higher volume of ore milled and higher spot price for gold.
  • The production represents consolidated operations from both Chala One and Kori One milling facilities, collectively the Plants.
  • Milling activities at both plants increased 143% Y/Y to 7,213 tonnes and averaging 240 tonnes/day throughput for the month; milling notably increased 70% M/M.
  • Deliveries for the month peaked to all-time high levels surging 60% Y/Y.
