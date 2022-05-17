Inca One reports highest ever gold sales in April
May 17, 2022 6:14 AM ETInca One Gold Corp. (INCAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Inca One Gold (OTCQB:INCAF) reported its highest ever monthly sales in April of ~$7.2M (+177% Y/Y, +64% M/M).
- Accounting for the increased sales was the higher volume of ore milled and higher spot price for gold.
- The production represents consolidated operations from both Chala One and Kori One milling facilities, collectively the Plants.
- Milling activities at both plants increased 143% Y/Y to 7,213 tonnes and averaging 240 tonnes/day throughput for the month; milling notably increased 70% M/M.
- Deliveries for the month peaked to all-time high levels surging 60% Y/Y.