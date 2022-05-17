Vodafone Group Non-GAAP EPS of €0.11, revenue of €45.58B; issues FY23 guidance

  • Vodafone Group press release (NASDAQ:VOD): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €0.11.
  • Revenue of €45.58B (+4.0% Y/Y), driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa, and higher equipment revenue, as well as favourable foreign exchange movements.
  • Adjusted EBITDAaL growth of 5.0% to €15.2B driven by good revenue growth and continued cost transformation programme savings.
  • The Adjusted EBITDAaL margin was 0.5 percentage points higher year-on-year at 33.4%.
  • Adjusted free cash flow of €5.4B, with growth enabled by an increase in Adjusted EBITDAaL.
  • Net debt at 31 March 2022 was €41.6B, compared to €40.5B as at 31 March 2021.
  • FY23 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDAaL is expected to be between €15.0 – €15.5 billion in FY23; and Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be c.€5.3 billion in FY23.
