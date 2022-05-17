Sea GAAP EPS of -$0.80 beats by $0.60, revenue of $2.9B beats by $40M; updates FY22 guidance

May 17, 2022 6:34 AM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Sea press release (NYSE:SE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.80 beats by $0.60.
  • Revenue of $2.9B (+61.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Total gross profit was $1.2B, up 81.3% Y/Y.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA was -$509.9M compared to $88.1M for the first quarter of 2021.
  • We now expect GAAP revenue for e-commerce to be between $8.5 billion and $9.1 billion, representing 71.8% growth from 2021 at the midpoint of the broader guidance, compared to the previous guidance of between $8.9 billion and $9.1 billion.
