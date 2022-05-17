Clearfield to acquire Nestor Cables for $23M in an earnings accretive acquisition

May 17, 2022 6:40 AM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Finnish company, Nestor Cables Oy, developer and manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions, for $23M.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Clearfield earnings and will be funded through its credit facility.
  • Nestor also exports many of its products to the European continent, accounting for ~30% of its annual revenues; operates two production facilities; in 2021, Nestor generated EUR €31.7M in revenue under Finnish Accounting Standards.
  • Clearfield expects to open optical fiber production in its Mexico facility and begin production of optical cable in North America in early CY23.
  • The transaction is expected to close in a few months post which Nestor will be operated as a subsidiary of Clearfield.
