Jumia Technologies AG reports Q1 results
May 17, 2022 6:49 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Jumia Technologies AG press release (NYSE:JMIA): Q1 Adjusted EBITD loss of $55.3M.
- Revenue of $47.6M (+44.2% Y/Y) misses by $2.81M.
- Shares +1.3% PM.
- Orders reached 9.3M, up 40% Y/Y.
- Quarterly Active Consumers reached 3.1M, up 29% Y/Y.
- GMV reached $252.7M, up 27% Y/Y.
- "We remain focused on taking the business forward on our path to profitability, driving faster usage growth with improved levels of marketing efficiency. Sales & Advertising expense per Order and as % of GMV decreased sequentially, both reaching their lowest levels in the past 4 quarters, at $2.0 per Order and 7.5% of GMV respectively. We are executing on our strategy with discipline and consistency. Our focus continues to be on making Jumia a compelling destination for the everyday needs of African consumers and a growth engine for sellers and businesses in Africa and beyond."