Home Depot (NYSE:HD) drove higher on earnings as it characteristically beat earnings and added bullishness to full-year forecasts.

The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer reported GAAP EPS of $4.09 for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates by $0.39. Meanwhile, revenue roared past expectations by more than $2 billion to reach $38.91 billion for the quarter. The latter figure was also noted as the highest in company history.

Shares rose more than 4% in pre-market hours on the earnings beat.

The company also bucked expectations by increasing comparable sales for the quarter by 2.2%, surprising analysts that had anticipated a quarterly decline. Management also indicated the retailer is maintaining resilient margins despite supply chain and inflation issues.

“These results are a direct reflection of our associates' continued ability to effectively navigate a challenging and dynamic environment,” CEO Ted Decker declared.

Based upon that strength, the company now expects mid-single digit earnings growth, up from its prior forecast of low-single digit gains, and comparable sales growth of around 3%. The expected growth for comparable sales in the full-year doubles the figure Wall Street had anticipated. Operating margin is expected to remain strong at 15.4% as well.

The strong performance of the key Dow component and its signal that the consumer remains strong despite inflationary pressures and concerns on the housing market in a rising rate environment drove indices higher in pre-market trading. The Dow was implied to open nearly 500 points higher on Tuesday.

Read more on Ray Dalio’s recent reduction in his Home Depot stake.