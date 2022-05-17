Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) has received the FDA authorization for the first direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) COVID-19 test that can also detect flu and respiratory syncytial viruses at the same time.

The product named Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR DTC Test is available for use without a prescription for those with symptoms of viral respiratory infection consistent with COVID-19, the federal agency said in a statement.

The patients older than 18 years have to first collect a nasal swab sample themselves at home and then send the sample to Labcorp (LH) for testing.

Those who are 14 – 18 years require adult supervision to self-collect the sample, and adults should provide assistance to collect samples in children aged 2– 14 years.

“While the FDA has now authorized many COVID-19 tests without a prescription, this is the first test authorized for flu and RSV, along with COVID-19,” noted Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

In a separate statement, Labcorp (LH) announced the launch of an at-home collection kit for diabetes screening. The Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk is designed to measure the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) from a blood sample. However, the product is not covered by health insurance.