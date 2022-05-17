Labcorp wins FDA nod for first direct-to-consumer COVID test that can also detect flu, RSV

May 17, 2022 6:52 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) has received the FDA authorization for the first direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) COVID-19 test that can also detect flu and respiratory syncytial viruses at the same time.

The product named Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR DTC Test is available for use without a prescription for those with symptoms of viral respiratory infection consistent with COVID-19, the federal agency said in a statement.

The patients older than 18 years have to first collect a nasal swab sample themselves at home and then send the sample to Labcorp (LH) for testing.

Those who are 14 – 18 years require adult supervision to self-collect the sample, and adults should provide assistance to collect samples in children aged 2– 14 years.

“While the FDA has now authorized many COVID-19 tests without a prescription, this is the first test authorized for flu and RSV, along with COVID-19,” noted Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

In a separate statement, Labcorp (LH) announced the launch of an at-home collection kit for diabetes screening. The Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk is designed to measure the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) from a blood sample. However, the product is not covered by health insurance.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.