MannKind to acquire insulin delivery device V-Go from Zealand Pharma to bolster diabetes portfolio
May 17, 2022
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is acquiring Zealand Pharma's (ZEAL) V-Go wearable insulin delivery device for $10M, plus sales-based milestones and the cost of certain inventory.
- MannKind intends to strengthen its commitment to provide mealtime diabetes solutions through this transaction, meanwhile for Denmark-based Zealand Pharma it serves the purpose of refocusing its priorities on R&D and finding partners for its commercial products.
- "This transaction is an important step forward in executing on the strategic changes we announced at the end of March, to find partners for our commercial products and refocus our priorities on R&D," said Zealand Pharma CEO Adam Steensberg.
- The acquisition of V-Go is expected to close in May, subject to conditions.
- "This acquisition strategically leverages our infrastructure in the diabetes space and positions MannKind’s endocrine business for additional growth," said MannKind (MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna.