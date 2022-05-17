Imperial Brands PLC Non-GAAP EPS of 112.6p, revenue of £15.36B; updates FY22 guidance

May 17, 2022 6:59 AM ETImperial Brands PLC (IMBBY), IMBBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Imperial Brands press release (OTCQX:IMBBY): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of 112.6p.
  • Revenue of £15.36B (-1.3% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: We expect to deliver full-year net revenue growth of around 0-1 per cent and adjusted operating profit growth of around 1 per cent, at constant currency.
  • Our full year adjusted earnings per share will now benefit from a lower adjusted tax rate of 22 per cent and a reduced finance charge of around £330 million. At current exchange rates, foreign exchange translation is expected to be a c. 1.5 per cent benefit to earnings per share.
