Imperial Brands PLC Non-GAAP EPS of 112.6p, revenue of £15.36B; updates FY22 guidance
May 17, 2022 6:59 AM ETImperial Brands PLC (IMBBY), IMBBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Imperial Brands press release (OTCQX:IMBBY): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of 112.6p.
- Revenue of £15.36B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Outlook: We expect to deliver full-year net revenue growth of around 0-1 per cent and adjusted operating profit growth of around 1 per cent, at constant currency.
- Our full year adjusted earnings per share will now benefit from a lower adjusted tax rate of 22 per cent and a reduced finance charge of around £330 million. At current exchange rates, foreign exchange translation is expected to be a c. 1.5 per cent benefit to earnings per share.