VBL Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.01, revenue of $0.11M misses by $0.09M
May 17, 2022 7:02 AM ETVascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VBL Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VBLT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.11M (-38.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M.
- At March 31, 2022, VBL had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and restricted bank deposits of $44.8M.
- VBL expects that its cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and restricted bank deposits will be sufficient to fund currently planned operating expenses and capital expenditures for at least a year beyond the Phase 3 OVAL trial top-line progression free survival results.