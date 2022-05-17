Walmart Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 misses by $0.18, revenue of $141.6B beats by $3.55B

May 17, 2022 7:05 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Walmart press release (NYSE:WMT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 misses by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $141.6B (+2.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.55B.
  • Shares -6.2% PM.
  • U.S. comp sales grew 3.0% and 9.0% on a two-year stack. eCommerce growth was 1%, or 38% on a two-year stack.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 10.2%, and 17.4% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 10.5%.
  • Q2 Outlook: Increase over 5%; EPS: Flat to up slightly
  • FY2022 Outlook: Net sales: Increase about 4%in constant currency; EPS: Decrease about 1%.
