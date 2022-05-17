Janus International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.05, revenue of $229.52M beats by $42.67M
May 17, 2022 7:06 AM ETJanus International Group, Inc. (JBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Janus International press release (NYSE:JBI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $229.52M (+50.2% Y/Y) beats by $42.67M.
2022 Financial Outlook:
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $193 million to $200 million, up from the previous range of $183 million to $190 million. The new range represents a 32.6% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2021 levels.
- Revenue in a range of $890 million to $910 million vs consensus of $859.85M , up from the previous range of $845 million to $865 million. The new range represents a 20.0% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2021 levels.