Janus International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.05, revenue of $229.52M beats by $42.67M

May 17, 2022 7:06 AM ETJanus International Group, Inc. (JBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Janus International press release (NYSE:JBI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $229.52M (+50.2% Y/Y) beats by $42.67M.

  • 2022 Financial Outlook: 

  • Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $193 million to $200 million, up from the previous range of $183 million to $190 million. The new range represents a 32.6% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2021 levels.
    • Revenue in a range of $890 million to $910 million vs consensus of $859.85M , up from the previous range of $845 million to $865 million. The new range represents a 20.0% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2021 levels.
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.