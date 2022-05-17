Milestone Scientific GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line, revenue of $2.7M misses by $0.19M
May 17, 2022 7:06 AM ETMilestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Milestone Scientific press release (NYSE:MLSS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line.
- Revenue of $2.7M (-6.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.19M.
- “Overall, we believe we are well positioned for the balance of 2022. We have maintained a solid balance sheet to internally fund our organic growth. Our dental segment remains cash flow positive on a standalone basis and we expect to benefit from economies of scale as we continue to grow revenue due to the recurring nature and high margins on our disposables.”