GAN Limited rallies after earnings, Jefferies says guidance is conservative

Jefferies stayed constructive on GAN Limited(NASDAQ:GAN) after taking in the online gaming company's earnings report.

Analyst David Katz said the path for GAN holders has been challenging at a minimum, although the firm continue to believe there is value upside in B2B for GAN, particularly in the California legalization where GAN is seen being a meaningful participant if the votes break the right way.

Katz also believes the potential avenues of growth internationally add complexity to the GAN story, but profitable revenue to the company.

The guidance issued by GAN is called "somewhat conservative" given the first quarter upside, but also prudent given the recent share performance.

Shares of GAN Limited (GAN) jumped 10.32% in premarket trading to $3.85.

