Otonomo Technologies reports Q1 results; reaffirms FY22 revenue guidance
May 17, 2022 7:09 AM ETOtonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Otonomo Technologies press release (NASDAQ:OTMO): Q1 backlog increased 61% compared to the previous quarter and 207% Y/Y.
- Average sales cycle time decreased 30% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 20% Y/Y.
- Revenue of $1.03M (+368.2% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter was $12.5M compared to a loss of $3.8M in the first quarter 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2022, was $196.8M.
- The full year 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $13.0M to $13.5M, with most of the revenue back-end weighted.