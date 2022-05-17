Otonomo Technologies reports Q1 results; reaffirms FY22 revenue guidance

May 17, 2022 7:09 AM ETOtonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Otonomo Technologies press release (NASDAQ:OTMO): Q1 backlog increased 61% compared to the previous quarter and 207% Y/Y.
  • Average sales cycle time decreased 30% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 20% Y/Y.
  • Revenue of $1.03M (+368.2% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter was $12.5M compared to a loss of $3.8M in the first quarter 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2022, was $196.8M.
  • The full year 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $13.0M to $13.5M, with most of the revenue back-end weighted. 
