Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) jumped early Tuesday after the Singapore-based developer of digital entertainment and gaming platforms posted first-quarter results that handily beat expectations, but tweaked its full-year guidance to reflect "elevated macro uncertainties."

For the period ending March 31, Sea Limited (SE) lost 80 cents per share on $2.9 billion in sales, a figure that was up 64.4% year-over-year, aided by $1.5 billion in e-commerce revenue.

Analysts were expecting Sea Limited (SE) to lose $1.40 per share on $2.86 billion in sales during the quarter.

Sea Limited (SE) shares exploded higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, gaining 6% to $74.55.

In addition, the company said its total gross profit during the quarter was $1.2 billion, up 81.3% year-over-year, despite the fact it recently pulled out of India and France.

In late March, Sea Limited (SE) pulled out of India, citing "global market uncertainties."

Nonetheless, the Shopee platform has significantly expanded globally, coming to nine global markets including Brazil, Poland, Mexico, Colombia and Chile in recent years.

Looking ahead, Sea Limited (SE) said GAAP revenue for its e-commerce segment should be between $8.5 billion and $9.1 billion, a growth rate of 71.8% rate, as "elevated macro uncertainties" could impact the company's Shopee segment.

Sea Limited (SE) previously saw e-commerce related revenue between $8.9 billion and $9.1 billion.

Going into earnings, Morgan Stanley was positive on Sea Limited (SE), citing the potential for strong growth at its e-commerce platform Shopee.