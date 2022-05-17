RH completed $500M in incremental term debt financing
May 17, 2022 7:19 AM ETRH (RH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RH (NYSE:RH) completed its incremental $500M term debt financing represents an attractive cost of capital and provides optionality that will enable RH to be opportunistic in creating long term value for shareholders.
- The financing was completed by means of a 2022 Incremental Amendment through RH's subsidiary, Restoration Hardware, as the borrower.
- The company expects that the additional interest expense as a result of the 2022 Incremental Term Debt will be ~$4.5M on an after-tax basis for each fiscal quarter assuming current interest rate levels.
- Along with the initial $2B term loan post to the Existing Credit Agreement, the interest rate cost on an after-tax basis for the aggregate $2.5B of term debt under the Amended Credit Agreement is expected to be ~$17M per fiscal quarter based on current interest rates.
- Proceeds of the 2022 Incremental Term Debt are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.