J&J, BARDA program gives a spot to Australian antiviral nasal spray developer ENA Respiratory

May 17, 2022

Johnson and Johnson french headquarters building entrance

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Australia-based ENA Respiratory was selected to join the Blue Knight program set up by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to help accelerate the development of the company's pan-antiviral nasal spray.
  • ENA said it is the first Australian company to be selected to join Blue Knight
  • ENA said that its self-administered nasal spray INNA-051 has shown pan-antiviral potential with efficacy against a variety of respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and the common cold rhinovirus in pre-clinical research.
  • The company added that it began a phase 2a influenza challenge pre-exposure prophylaxis (preventive) study of INNA-051. The therapy was found to be well-tolerated in a phase 1 trial.
  • ENA had secured a Series A investment from the Brandon Capital Partners' managed funds, the Minderoo Foundation and Uniseed.
  • BARDA operates under U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
