J&J, BARDA program gives a spot to Australian antiviral nasal spray developer ENA Respiratory
May 17, 2022 7:26 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Australia-based ENA Respiratory was selected to join the Blue Knight program set up by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to help accelerate the development of the company's pan-antiviral nasal spray.
- ENA said it is the first Australian company to be selected to join Blue Knight
- ENA said that its self-administered nasal spray INNA-051 has shown pan-antiviral potential with efficacy against a variety of respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and the common cold rhinovirus in pre-clinical research.
- The company added that it began a phase 2a influenza challenge pre-exposure prophylaxis (preventive) study of INNA-051. The therapy was found to be well-tolerated in a phase 1 trial.
- ENA had secured a Series A investment from the Brandon Capital Partners' managed funds, the Minderoo Foundation and Uniseed.
- BARDA operates under U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.