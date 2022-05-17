BP (NYSE:BP) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) unveiled plans Monday for a major carbon capture and storage project in Texas intended to support the storage of carbon dioxide captured from other industrial facilities, paving the way for large-scale decarbonization of the Texas Gulf Coast industrial corridor.

The project will capture and store CO2 from Linde's (LIN) hydrogen production facilities in the greater Houston area and potentially from its other Texas facilities, enabling low carbon hydrogen production at Linde's existing facilities and producing low carbon hydrogen for the region.

The companies said the low carbon hydrogen will be sold to customers along Linde's (LIN) hydrogen pipeline network under long-term contracts, whie BP (BP) will appraise, develop and permit the geological storage sites for permanent sequestration of the CO2.

Linde (LIN) is "perhaps one of the safest gas/chemical companies on earth," as well as "one of the safest investments you can make in the space," Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.