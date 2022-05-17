Palatin Tech GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.01, revenue of $0.22M misses by $1.12M
May 17, 2022 7:33 AM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Palatin Tech press release (NYSE:PTN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.22M (+144.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.12M.
- "Patient enrollment is on track for our lead programs, a Phase 3 pivotal study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease with topline results currently expected in the second half of calendar year 2022, and a Phase 2 clinical study of PL8177 in patients with ulcerative colitis is expected to start next month with topline results currently expected first quarter calendar 2023," stated Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "Regarding Vyleesi, our March 31, 2022 quarter reflected increases across all value metrics compared to the prior quarter, including gross product sales, net product revenue, prescriptions dispensed, refill rates, and commercial insurance reimbursement."
- "Based on its current operating plan, Palatin believes that existing cash and cash equivalents of $37.7M along with the $15M of proceeds raised from our recent private placement of Preferred Stock, assuming conversion to common stock or debt, will be sufficient to fund currently anticipated operating expenses through at least calendar year 2023."