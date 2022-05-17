Bill Ackman's Pershing Square trims Hilton stake, boosts Canadian Pacific
May 17, 2022
- Pershing Square Capital Management reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to 9.95M shares from ~12.6M, during the first quarter of 2022, according to its latest 13F filing.
- It increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to 2.94M shares from 2.81M.
- The filing also reflects the company's acquisition of 3.1B shares in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, a period in which the stock fell 38%. In April, Bill Ackman, who founded Pershing Square, disclosed that the firm sold its stake in Netflix (NFLX). Bloomberg estimated he lost about $435M on the investment.
- The portfolio's biggest investment, by dollar value, is Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), with 10.2M shares, valued at ~$2.06B at March 31, 2022.
- In March, Ackman said he has permanently retired from activist short campaigns.