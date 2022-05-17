Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rally ahead of retail sales numbers

Stock index futures point to a large pop at the open Tuesday, but much will depend on the latest retail sales figures due before the bell.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +2.2%, S&P futures (SPX) +1.8% and Dow futures (INDU) +1.4% are all higher.

Economists expect April retail sales to post a rise of 0.9%, up from 0.7% the month before.

"The details of US April retail sales data will be monitored for evidence of demand destruction, and ongoing demand normalization," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "As US households spend more money fueling the family fleet of SUVs, they have less money to spend elsewhere. In addition, areas where demand was exceptionally strong in 2021 have been moving towards normal or even below normal demand in 2022."

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 2.91% and the 2-year is up 5 basis points to 2.62%.

Earnings on the retail side were mixed, with Home Depot outlook impressing, but Walmart missing sharply on earnings as costs rose.