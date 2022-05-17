First High-School Education Group GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $14.1M; issues FY22 guidance

May 17, 2022 7:33 AM ETFirst High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • First High-School Education Group press release (NYSE:FHS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.03.
  • Revenue of $14.1M (+14.2% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin was 35.9%, compared with 24.2% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted net income of $3.1M, an increase of 264.4% Y/Y.
  • The total number of students enrolled at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2022 was 21,242, an increase of 3.0% from 20,631 as of March 31, 2021.
  • The total number of school programs at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2022 was 22, an increase of 4.8% from 21 as of March 31, 2021.
  • For the fiscal year 2022, the company expects total revenues of continuing operations to be between RMB480.0 million to RMB520.0 million, representing an increase of 15% to 24% on a year-over-year basis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.