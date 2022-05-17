First High-School Education Group GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $14.1M; issues FY22 guidance
May 17, 2022 7:33 AM ETFirst High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First High-School Education Group press release (NYSE:FHS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.03.
- Revenue of $14.1M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Gross margin was 35.9%, compared with 24.2% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted net income of $3.1M, an increase of 264.4% Y/Y.
- The total number of students enrolled at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2022 was 21,242, an increase of 3.0% from 20,631 as of March 31, 2021.
- The total number of school programs at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2022 was 22, an increase of 4.8% from 21 as of March 31, 2021.
- For the fiscal year 2022, the company expects total revenues of continuing operations to be between RMB480.0 million to RMB520.0 million, representing an increase of 15% to 24% on a year-over-year basis.