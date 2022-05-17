Twitter is in a tough spot as there is a 60% chance Elon Musk walks away from deal: Ives

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is in a tough spot, according to Wedbush Securities, as the investment firm now believes there is a 60% or greater chance that Elon Musk walks away from the acquisition, despite the company reiterating on Tuesday it is "committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable."

In a note to clients sent before the statement, analyst Dan Ives said Twitter (TWTR) shares are likely to remain under pressure until more clarity is provided on the spam bot issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk said this issue would not allow the deal to "move forward," citing the potential for as many as 20% of accounts being spam related, without providing any detail.

"Our view is the massive pressure on Tesla's stock since the deal, a changing stock market/risk environment the last month, and a number of other financing factors (equity financing) has caused Musk to get 'cold feet' on the Twitter deal with the bot issue not a new issue and likely more of a scapegoat to push for a lower price," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell nearly 2% to $36.65 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In addition, Ives noted that there is no other bidder for Twitter (TWTR) and with Musk knowing that fact and one of his other companies, Tesla (TSLA), losing $300 billion in market cap since the acquisition was announced, there is "less than a 50% [chance]" that the deal would get done as of today.

"The elephant in the room for the Twitter board is Musk can walk away for a $1 billion as a small breakup fee (for Musk-all relative) and likely cite the bot/fake account issue as the reason, even though this likely would be contested by Twitter in the courts," Ives explained in the note, adding that if a revised deal were to happen, it would "likely will be at a much lower price."

Ives noted that if Musk does walk away from acquiring Twitter (TWTR), its shares would likely drop below $30, citing the current "shaky market backdrop."

On Monday, Musk said at a conference that the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) may still work, albeit at a lower price.