United Airlines rallies after pointing to strong demand with guidance update

May 17, 2022 7:40 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

United Airlines Boeing 747 jumbo jet airliner taking off from Sydney Airport.

Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) jumped in early trading after providing a guidance update.

The global carrier said the demand environment has continued to improve, resulting in a higher unit revenue outlook for the second quarter. The price of oil is also noted to have continued to increase, resulting in a higher expected fuel price for the second quarter.

The company now expects total revenue per available seat mile to be up 23% to 25% from the same period in 2019 vs. a prior forecast of up 17%. Capacity is seen being down 14% from the 2019 level vs. -13% prior. United still expects an adjusted operating margin of 10%.

SEC Form 8-K

On Wall Street, Citi said the update from UAL looks very promising.

Shares of UAL rose 4.47% premarket to $45.48 vs. the 52-week trading range of $30.54 to $60.59.

