Natural Gas Services president & CEO retires, interim appointed

May 17, 2022 7:40 AM ETNatural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Natural Gas Services (NYSE:NGS) announced that Stephen C. Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO, will retire from his role and will only remain Chairman of the Board through his term which expires at the annual meeting in June 2023.
  • The board has appointed John W. Chisholm, currently the lead independent director of the board, as interim President & CEO.
  • The leadership transition will begin with today's earnings call as Mr. Chisholm begins his interim role.
  • David L. Bradshaw, current independent director and Chair of the Board of Directors Audit Committee, has been appointed lead independent director.
