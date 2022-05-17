SWM-Neenah merged company names Schertell as CEO, Rogers as Chair

May 17, 2022

Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced Tuesday the future executive leadership team and operating structure for the combined company.

Neenah (NP) President and CEO Julie Schertell will serve as President, CEO and a board member of the combined company, Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) CEO Jeff Kramer will be a strategic advisor, and SWM non-executive chairman John Rogers will become non-executive chair of the combined company.

The new company will consist of two reporting segments: Advanced Technical Materials, which will include filter and purify air and liquids, support adhesive and protective applications, advance healing and wellness; and Fiber-Based Solutions, which will provide specialty solutions for various end-uses including sustainable packaging, imaging and communications, home and office, and consumer goods.

In March, the two companies agreed to combine in an all-stock merger to create a ~$3B global leader in specialty materials and solutions.

