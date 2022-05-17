Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) Chief Scientific Officer Bruce Car is stepping down at the end of July and the company is planning to reduce up to 50 jobs focused on exploratory research as the biotech rejigs itself again after the oncology divestiture.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based company said its current Chief Medical Officer Sarah Gheuens will assume the role of head of research and development and chief medical officer at the end of July. Car would remain through July to help with the transition.

"I would like to thank Bruce for his significant contributions during his time with Agios, including transitioning our previous research team through our oncology divestiture and into our next chapter as a genetically defined disease focused company," said Agios CEO Jackie Fouse.

Agios added that it evolving its approach to exploratory research and drug discovery to focus on its existing late lead-optimization programs and use business development opportunities for these programs and ensure a sustainable pipeline.

"We continue to prioritize investment in advancing programs that we believe have the highest likelihood of making an impact for patients, including our registration-enabling clinical programs in thalassemia, sickle cell disease and pediatric pyruvate kinase deficiency, our Phase 2a trial in low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and our late lead-optimization research programs for PAH stabilization in phenylketonuria, and for BCAT inhibition in methylmalonic and propionic acidemias," commented Fouse.

The company noted that it will retain an internal research team critical to advancing its current and future late-stage research and early clinical programs.

The layoffs and restructuring is expected to save the company $40M to $50M per year, starting 2023 till 2026.