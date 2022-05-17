Golden Grail Technology acquires domain to reflect partnership with Cannabis Sativa

May 17, 2022 7:53 AM ETGolden Grail Technology Corp. (GOGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) informed Tuesday about the acquisition of the domain aligned to its focus on CBD-infused beverage sector.
  • This new domain is to provide marketable online presence in the move to partner with a South African manufacturer, Cannabis Sativa, who has been selling their CBD beverages for over 7 years.
  • "They are moving quickly to prepare for their line of CBD-Infused Beverages to launch in the states. The newly acquired website will be rebranded and designed to showcase their CBD line," the report read.
  • As per the BevNet's article quoted by Golden Grail in the press release, "In 2021, the U.S. CBD drinks market grew by 50%, while that metric is set to reach 62% this year and 65% in 2023, at which point it will be valued at around $657 million. CBD beverages are expected to generate $146 million in sales via ecommerce."
