Scienjoy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11, revenue of $262M; issues Q1 guidance

May 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETScienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Scienjoy press release (NASDAQ:SJ): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11.
  • Revenue of $262M.
  • Total paying users in fiscal year 2021 decreased to 840,640 from 904,568 in fiscal year 2020.
  • Active broadcasters in fiscal year 2021 increased by 50.2% to 288,898 from 192,389 in fiscal year 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the company had $37.8M in cash and cash equivalents, which represented an increase of 7.2% from RMB224.8M as of December 31, 2020.
  • The company expects its total net revenues to be in the range of RMB440 million to RMB460 million in the first quarter of 2022.
