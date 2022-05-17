Shake Shack gains after Raymond James moves off bearish position

Raymond James raised its rating on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Market Perform after having the restaurant stock slotted at Underperform.

Analyst Brian Vaccaro said the recent share price drop for SHAK has created a more balanced risk-reward profile.

For the near-term, Vaccaro thinks average weekly sales should continue to improve for Shake Shack (SHAK) as urban markets recover and margin visibility should improve as food inflation is expected to moderate through the second half of 2022. However, the firm continues to forecast post-COVID per-store sales volume for SHAK and store margins will settle below the pre-COVID levels.

Raymond James also expects long-term store margins to settle in the high teens on lower new unit volumes plus higher structural costs. Those margins would fall below what some of the Wall Street bulls have built into their SHAK models.

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) rose 2.70% premarket to $45.70.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SHAK flipped back to Sell from Hold on May 11.