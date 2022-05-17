Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste has upgraded apartment REIT Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Buy from Neutral as accelerating demand and pricing, especially in New York City, is poised to support further rent growth and potential re-acceleration.

As a result, the analyst expects a FY2022 guidance increase.

Apartment REITs are down 17% YTD, lagging the MSCI U.S. REIT Index, has fallen 15%, as rising interest rates and inflation have increased volatility, leading some investors to leave REITs and the broader market.

"Ironically, the recent sell-off appears to have disproportionately harmed well-positioned sectors like Residential, Industrial, and Storage that enjoy pricing power and are able to pass through the impact of higher rates and inflation," St. Juste wrote in a note to clients.

Equity Residential (EQR) has been the "standout laggard," falling 18% since mid-April vs. peers' 14% and REITs 12%, he said. The stock appears to be constrained by its large size/liquidity as well as concerns about Southern California bad debt exposure and its lack of FY2022 guidance, he added.

EQR's new rental rates have accelerated to 15.3% in Q1 2022 from 10.6% in Q4 2021, its renewal rates rose 11.9% vs. 10.7% in the prior quarter, and blended rate to 13.3% from 10.7%. In April, blended rates improved to 14.7%.

St. Juste's Buy rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

SA contributor Avisol Capital Partners still isn't convinced that EQR's strong fundamentals justify its high multiples