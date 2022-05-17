AEye is called a winner in the LiDAR sector by Guggenheim

Guggenheim stayed constructive on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) following the company's Q1 earnings report turned in last week.

Analyst Joseph Osha said the company was able to point towards several important developments during the quarter, most notably of which was LIDR’s partnership with Sanmina.

"The fact that LIDR was able to convince a large contract manufacturer to form a partnership is significant in our opinion, and the relationship should also be a valuable asset as LIDR seeks to scale its capital-light strategy."

While the LiDAR space is called crowded and noted to not be generating meaningful revenue yet, Osha and team believe that LIDR's approach of component standardization and efficient use of capital makes sense and should allow the company to compete effectively.

Based off a 2026 success-case valuation discounted back today, Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating and price target of $9 on LIDR.

Shares of LIDR rose 2.36% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Dig into the AEye (LIDR) Q1 earnings call.