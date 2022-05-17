Saudi Aramco said to consider IPO of trading unit, may be valued at more than $30B

May 17, 2022 8:13 AM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments

  • Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is said to be weighing an initial public offering of its trading arm, which could value the unit at more than $30 billion.
  • The oil major is working with banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley as it evaluates a possible listing, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Aramco, which last week overtook Apple as the world's largest company by market cap, may sell a 30% stake in the unit.
  • An IPO of the trading unit would be one of the biggest of the year. LG Energy Solution went public in Korea in January, as the global battery leader reached a ~$100b valuation at the time.
  • Saudi Arabia also started preliminary talks about a new sale of Aramco stock that could raise additional funds after the oil major went public two years ago, Bloomberg reported in February.
  • Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) reported its Q1 results on Sunday.
