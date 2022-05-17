Cardiol wins FDA nod to study oral cannabidiol drug in recurrent pericarditis
May 17, 2022 8:16 AM ETCardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian life sciences company Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to start a mid-stage trial for oral cannabidiol compound CardiolRx in recurrent pericarditis.
- Cardiol (CRDL) shares have added ~10% so far in the pre-market on below-average volume.
- The open label pilot study targeting 25 patients in the U.S for enrollment will run in parallel with Cardiol’s (CRDL) global Phase II acute myocarditis trial, which is scheduled to start shortly.
- Inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart is referred to as pericarditis, and recurrent pericarditis is the commonest pericardial disease.
- With the condition being considered an orphan disease in the U.S., Cardiol (CRDL) is entitled to receive the orphan drug status for CardiolRx in recurrent pericarditis, the company said.
- In August, Cardiol (CRDL) announced the FDA clearance to study the impact of CardiolRx on myocardial recovery in patients with acute myocarditis.