Nephros' HDF assist module gets FDA nod for hemodiafiltration therapy for kidney disease patients
May 17, 2022 8:20 AM ETNephros, Inc. (NEPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance to its second-generation HDF Assist Module to provide hemodiafiltration (HDF) therapy to patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
- The company said its HDF Assist Module is the first and only device in the U.S. cleared to provide HDF therapy to patients with ESRD.
- "Our HDF Assist Module is an innovation that offers practitioners the opportunity to use an existing hemodialysis (HD) machine to provide HDF therapy without the purchase of a new, costly machine," said Nephros President and CEO Andy Astor.
- NEPH +1.32% to $2.30 premarket May 17