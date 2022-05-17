Nephros' HDF assist module gets FDA nod for hemodiafiltration therapy for kidney disease patients

May 17, 2022

  • Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance to its second-generation HDF Assist Module to provide hemodiafiltration (HDF) therapy to patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
  • The company said its HDF Assist Module is the first and only device in the U.S. cleared to provide HDF therapy to patients with ESRD.
  • "Our HDF Assist Module is an innovation that offers practitioners the opportunity to use an existing hemodialysis (HD) machine to provide HDF therapy without the purchase of a new, costly machine," said Nephros President and CEO Andy Astor.
