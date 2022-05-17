Despite an earnings result that acknowledged limited visibility in 2022, Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) offers an attractive risk-reward proposition, per a new upgrade note.

The Irish discount air carrier reported its first quarter earnings on Monday and forecast a return to "reasonable profitability" by mid-year. CEO Michael O’Leary added that the European airline industry cannot offer any more certainty than “reasonable” based upon continuing impacts from COVID-19 regulations, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and escalating inflation.

“It is impractical (if not impossible) to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time,” he said in an earnings statement.

Still, that was enough to encourage analysts to turn bullish as a summer travel season kicks off shortly. In fact, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth said that while investors are understandably timid in light of these lingering headwinds in inflation, war, and the pandemic, “very strong demand and fare set up heading into the summer” should act as a bulwark against adverse impacts.

“While Ryanair is not immune to such risks, the greater fuel (crude and crack spread) hedge position, strong balance sheet (with the goal to reach zero net debt over the next two years intact), and competitive cost structure positions it well to not only absorb such shocks, but also take advantage of opportunities created by the impact of such shocks on weaker players,” he wrote. “Conversely, the robust order book allows Ryanair to participate in the upside of the recovery.”

Based upon the fear that he sees as keeping the stock unduly below what his estimates suggest are appropriate levels, Syth upgraded the stock to a “Strong Buy” and assigned a $125 price target to shares. The target suggests significant upside from the stock’s post-earnings close of $81.02.

Overall, Syth surmised Ryanair (RYAAY) will be a share gainer as its strong balance sheet and competent management allow it to survive as a low-cost carrier in an inflationary environment while key competitors struggle. As a result, strong demand for post-pandemic travel could continue to carry Ryanair (RYAAY) higher and offer reasonable returns to investors ready to believe in a return to strong travel trends.

Shares of the European low-cost carrier rose 4.25% about an hour prior to Tuesday's market open.

