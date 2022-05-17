Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is "unlikely" to report a "surprise" first quarter when it reports results on May 26, despite the first-half COVID-related lockdowns in China, investment firm Bank of America said.

Analyst Eddie Leung reiterated the firm's buy rating and per-share price target of $175, noting that Alibaba's (BABA) core China commerce revenue should rise 9.8% year-over-year, thanks to strength in January and February.

There could be a "moderate deceleration" of its local services and cloud businesses, falling to 39% and 17% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Alibaba (BABA) shares rose more than 7% to $92.90 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

As a result of the lockdown, Leung lowered revenue and earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 by 3% and 4%, respectively, but left estimates for fiscal 2024 unchanged.

"[T]he lockdown situation should be well-known to the market and reflected in share prices," Leung wrote in a note to clients, adding there are "limited disruptions to eCommerce delivery in other Tier-1 cities, despite some local restrictions."

On Monday, investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese tech stocks, citing an abatement to the "significant uncertainties facing the sector."