Digihost Technology Q1 crypto mining revenue jumps 52%
May 17, 2022 8:22 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency miner Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) experienced a sizable boost to its mining revenue during the first quarter, driven by increased production of bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- Looking forward, Digihost (DGHI) "anticipates that it will mine more BTC in Q2 than it mined during Q1 of this year,” said CEO and Chairman Michel Amar.
- Still, Q1 EPS of $0.00 missed the average analyst estimate of $0.16 and was unchanged from the year-ago period. Revenue of $7.3M also fell short of the consensus of $15.4M but jumped from $4.8M in Q1 a year ago.
- Gross profit was $581.3K in Q1 vs. $2.11M in Q1 2021.
- The company mined a total of 186.53 bitcoins (BTC-USD) as of March 31, compared with 105.25 as of March 31, 2021.
- Operating income of $512.6K in Q1 rose from $228.3K in Q1 of last year.
- Previously, (May 4) Digihost reported 44% growth in April mined bitcoin.