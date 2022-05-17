Huya jumps on users growth, earnings beat: Q1 Results
May 17, 2022 8:24 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Huya (NYSE:HUYA) shares are up 6% in pre-market trading, Tuesday, following earnings as it beat estimates with bullishness added around mobile monthly active users.
- The China's live game streaming platform reported Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates by $0.01. Meanwhile, revenue roared past expectations by more than $31M to reach $388.8M for the quarter, down 5.4% Y/Y.
- By Segment: Live streaming revenues, $339.4M (-10% Y/Y); Advertising and other revenue, $49.4M (+47.2% Y/Y) primarily driven by the increase in content sub-licensing revenues.
- The decline in live streaming revenue is linked to decreased average spending per paying user on Huya Live while number of paying users remained flat at 5.9M when compared with Q1 2021.
- Average mobile MAUs increased by 8.5% to 81.9M.
- "Our operational results this quarter reflect the outcome of our continuous focus on content enrichment and user engagement as we grew our mobile MAUs by 8.5% year-over-year to reach 81.9 million amid a challenging macro environment," said CEO Rongjie Dong.
- Gross profit declined 35% Y/Y to $52.6M reflecting the impact of higher revenue sharing fees and content costs. Gross margin was 13.5% vs. 19.7% for the same period in prior year.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of $1.65B.
- "Moreover, we believe the most recent regulatory changes for live streaming will contribute to the industry's overall development in the long run, and we will continue to comply with all applicable laws and regulations," added Dong on noting the PRC government's issued guidelines on virtual gifting and minors' protection.