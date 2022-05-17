Rivian CEO acquires $1.06M in company stock
May 17, 2022 8:31 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has disclosed a share purchase by CEO Robert Scaringe.
- Scaringe acquired 41000 shares of the company's Class A common stock, worth $1.06M.
- The shares were purchased at $25.7772 in a transaction dated May 16, 2022.
- Last week, the EV maker announced its Q1 earnings report and reaffirmed its annual guidance 25,000 total units of production. The stock hit an all-time low, despite the company reaffirming its production forecast.
- The sell-off has been stoked in part by the expiration of its IPO lockup period. Earlier this month, it was reported that Ford (F), one of Rivian's biggest investors, planned to unload around 23M shares after the lockup expired. Adding to its woes, filings revealed Ford had unloaded another 7M shares for around $188M.
- RIVN shares are up 2.29% pre-market, but have lost ~35% in value over the last month.