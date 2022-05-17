AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) +1.3% pre-market on Tuesday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and saying it will cease all leasing activities to Russian airlines.

AerCap (AER) booked a $2.7B pretax charge in quarter as 113 aircraft and 11 engines remain stranded in Russia.

"We have submitted an insurance claim for approximately $3.5B with respect to all aircraft and engines remaining in Russia and intend to pursue all of our claims under these policies," CEO Aengus Kelly said.

Q1 net loss, including net charges related to the Ukraine war, was $2B, or $8.35/share.

Q1 book value was $61.11/share, below $71.32/share in the year-earlier quarter and below $67.17 analyst consensus estimate according to Bloomberg.

Q1 revenues rose 64% Y/Y to $1.79B, including basic lease rents totaling $1.55B.

AerCap (AER) shares have lost 30% YTD and 21% during the past year.