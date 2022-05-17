Eneti shares head higher after Scorpio Holdings added $1.64M shares

May 17, 2022 8:36 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) ticked higher on Tuesday morning after reporting a related party transaction where Scorpio Holdings Limited bought $1.64M shares in the open market.
  • The Monaco-based wind and marine renewable energy company said Scorpio Holdings has purchased 250,000 of its common shares at an an average price of $6.56 each.
  • The transaction led to SHL and its affiliates ownership in Eneti increased to 19.01% or 7,742,485 shares out of company's 40,738,704 shares outstanding currently.
  • Stock is up 2.6% in pre-market trading.
  • A quick look through Eneti's ownership structure:
