Eneti shares head higher after Scorpio Holdings added $1.64M shares
May 17, 2022 8:36 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) ticked higher on Tuesday morning after reporting a related party transaction where Scorpio Holdings Limited bought $1.64M shares in the open market.
- The Monaco-based wind and marine renewable energy company said Scorpio Holdings has purchased 250,000 of its common shares at an an average price of $6.56 each.
- The transaction led to SHL and its affiliates ownership in Eneti increased to 19.01% or 7,742,485 shares out of company's 40,738,704 shares outstanding currently.
- Stock is up 2.6% in pre-market trading.
- A quick look through Eneti's ownership structure: