LI, ARVL and SUNW among pre market gainers
- Applied UV (AUVI) +24% announces inclusion in a multi-million dollar contract offering throughout non-public schools in the state of Washington.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) +21% on Q1 results.
- On Holding (ONON) +19% on Q1 results.
- Sea Limited (SE) +14% on Q1 results.
- Jumia Technologies (JMIA) +13% on Q1 results.
- Solo Brands (DTC) +13%.
- Paramount Global (PARA) +10% Doctor Strange' easily repeats atop domestic box-office chart.
- Nu Holdings (NU) +10% on Q1 results.
- Sunworks (SUNW) +10%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) +10%.
- JD.com (JD) +9% on Q1 results.
- DiDi Global (DIDI) +9% Chinese tech stocks edge upward as Shanghai takes re-opening steps.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) +9%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +8% Chinese tech stocks edge upward as Shanghai takes re-opening steps.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +8%.
- Li Auto (LI) +8%.
- Zhihu (ZH) +8%.
- iQIYI (IQ) +8% Chinese tech stocks edge upward as Shanghai takes re-opening steps.
- Alibaba (BABA) +8% 'unlikely' to report Q1 surprise, BofA says.
- Bitfarms (BITF) +7%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +7%.
- Arrival (ARVL) +7%.
- UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) +7%.
- Canaan (CAN) +7%.