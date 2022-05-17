Clinical-stage biotech Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) announced on Tuesday that investigators decided to conclude a Phase 2 trial for the company’s cancer candidate, tilsotolimod in melanoma after positive interim results.

Idera (IDRA) shares have surged ~68% in the pre-market so far on above-average volume.

The investigator-sponsored INTRIM 1 trial was designed to study the synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 agonist among patients with localized, excised melanoma whose cancer hasn’t spread elsewhere.

The study involved a single intradermal injection of 8 mg tilsotolimod or saline placebo followed by re-excision and sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy after 7 – 10 days.

According to topline data, SLN-positivity rates stood at 70% lower for patients who received tilsotolimod, compared to those in the placebo arm.

The placebo SLN+ rate was in the mid-40%s, the company said, adding that the statistical significance of the study topped the pre-specified p-value of 0.008.

Adverse events included injection site reactions, malaise, fever, and flu-like symptoms. The trial will continue to progress until data are collected on relapse-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) at 5 and 10 years Following SLN biopsy.

Following the data readout, Idera (IDRA) Chief Executive Vincent Milano noted that the company looks forward to a strategic partnership for the experimental therapy.

“….we plan to actively pursue a strategic partnership for tilsotolimod so that its full potential for patients may continue to be explored” he said.

Idera (IDRA) already has partnerships with pharma giants such as AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol Myers (BMY), according to the company’s latest 10-K filing.