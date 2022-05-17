Global Ship Lease signs forward charter deal for GSL Ningbo

May 17, 2022 8:45 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has signed a new forward charter agreement for the 8,600 TEU, 2004-built GSL Ningbo.
  • The 48-52 month charter under the new terms is scheduled to commence in July 2023, at a rate generating average annualized EBITDA of ~$16.6M, which is 3.1 times that under its existing charter agreed in late 2020.
  • "This forward charter materially improves our contract cover and forward visibility on cash flows, consistent with our conservative and risk-averse strategy of locking in value over time, and we remain focused on securing similar such attractive charters moving forward," said George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.