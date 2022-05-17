Global Ship Lease signs forward charter deal for GSL Ningbo
May 17, 2022 8:45 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has signed a new forward charter agreement for the 8,600 TEU, 2004-built GSL Ningbo.
- The 48-52 month charter under the new terms is scheduled to commence in July 2023, at a rate generating average annualized EBITDA of ~$16.6M, which is 3.1 times that under its existing charter agreed in late 2020.
- "This forward charter materially improves our contract cover and forward visibility on cash flows, consistent with our conservative and risk-averse strategy of locking in value over time, and we remain focused on securing similar such attractive charters moving forward," said George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease.