Akerna announces strategic review, CFO departure

May 17, 2022 8:47 AM ETAkerna Corp. (KERN), KERNWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is rising 5.4% premarket Tuesday after the firm has engaged JMP Securities to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives as the company and the board seek to maximize stakeholder value.
  • Concurrently, the company notifies that John Fowle, Akerna’s current CFO, is leaving to pursue other interests, effective May 17.
  • The board has appointed Dean Ditto as Akerna’s interim CFO, who has been working with Akerna as a consultant since April 21, 2022.
  • In addition, Ray Thompson will be transitioning from his current role of President & COO of Akerna to Special Advisor to CEO. 
