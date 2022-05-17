Hot Stocks: WMT drops on earnings; HD, SE rise; TWTR continues to fall amid Musk drama

The retail sector was in focus during Tuesday's pre-market trading. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) lost ground following the release of a disappointing profit figure. However, Home Depot (HD) saw gains in the wake of its better-than-expected quarterly update.

Elsewhere in the market, Sea Limited (SE) also saw pre-market movement based on earnings news. Shares of the consumer internet company rallied on its latest financial figures.

Meanwhile, Twitter (TWTR) continued to slide in pre-market action. The stock was weighed down by ongoing signs that Elon Musk's planned purchase of the company might not happen.

Decliners

Walmart (WMT) dropped in pre-market action, dragged down by the release of its quarterly results. The retailing giant reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations, despite revenue that came in higher than projected.

WMT said the disappointing bottom line came amid high inflation. Meanwhile, the company gave a cautious forecast for the full year, saying it now sees EPS down about 1%. Shares dropped nearly 7% on the news.

Twitter (TWTR) also pushed further lower in pre-market action, as the soap opera surrounding its potential purchase by Elon Musk continued. Shares of the social media network slipped another 2% before the opening bell, adding to an 8% decline seen during the previous day.

The decline came as Musk has pushed for a lower purchase price for TWTR. Meanwhile, the company has said it is committed to the previously agreed-upon price. At the same time, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates a 60% chance that Musk will walk away from the deal.

Gainers

Earnings news prompted pre-market buying in Home Depot (HD). Shares of the home improvement retailer advanced 3% following the release of better-than-expected quarterly results.

Revenue rose nearly 4% from last year to reach nearly $39B, exceeding projections by more than $2B. HD also raised its expectations for the full year, predicting earnings that will rise by a mid-single-digit percentage.

Sea Limited (SE) also experienced an earnings-inspired rally before the opening bell. Despite warning of "elevated macro uncertainties," the stock jumped 12% before the opening bell, fueled by the release of strong quarterly results.

To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.