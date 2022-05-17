PLBY Group announces $50M stock buyback plan
May 17, 2022 8:54 AM ETPLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) has announced a $50M common stock buyback plan.
- The program comes after the company secured financing through a private placement of preferred stock.
- The leisure lifestyle company entered into a securities purchase agreement with Drawbridge DSO Securities, pursuant to which it issued and sold up to 50,000 shares of a newly created series of its preferred stock, designated as "Series A Preferred Stock, " at $1,000/share.
- Gross proceeds to the company was of up to $50M.
- Proceeds from the sale will be used to repurchase shares of its common stock and for general corporate purposes.
- PLBY shares are up around 5% pre-market